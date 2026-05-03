Stalin launches DMK help desk for Class XII pass outs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a students’ guidance initiative — Tamil Students Council-Help Desk — at the party’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam, to assist Class XII students seeking college admissions for the 2026-27 academic year.

After the inauguration, DMK students wing secretary Veeramani Jayakumar said education was the only indestructible wealth.

“The state’s growth is rooted in being an intellectual society, which has positioned it as a leading state in India. However, some youth today are drifting away from this path — away from education and skill development, sometimes towards self-destructive behaviours. It is our duty to identify and reform these individuals under the leadership of our party,” Veeramani told the reporters at Anna Arivalayam.