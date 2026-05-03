Tamil Nadu hostels, PGs hike monthly rental charges due to rising LPG prices

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu IT Hostel and PG Owners Welfare Association on Saturday announced that hostel and paying guest (PG) accommodation charges across the state have been increased by 8-10%, due to the recent hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices.

In a statement, the association said it has been forced to procure commercial cooking gas at Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 per cylinder. “We have also resorted to using firewood stoves due to the shortage of LPG cylinders to provide food to residents. However, the cost of firewood has also risen exponentially, along with the steady increase in grocery prices,” it said.

As per the revised rates, the rents for four-sharing non-AC rooms will range from Rs 6,500-Rs 7,500 per month, three-sharing non-AC rooms from Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 and two-sharing non-AC rooms from Rs 8,000-Rs 9,000.

“While we have kept the increase to a minimum, hostels and PGs may fix charges depending on the facilities they provide,” the release added. Association members said that they tried to absorb the cost increases but could no longer sustain operations without revising charges.