Three-tier security for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu on May 4

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu gearing up for the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections on May 4, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik on Saturday said that a three-tier security system has been put in place. Votes polled at 75,064 booths on April 23 and postal ballots will be counted on Monday. '

Meanwhile, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has urged the CEO to enhance security across all 62 counting centres, and called for the creation of a one-km “sterile zone” around each centre.

The CEO, in a press release, said that as many as 234 counting halls have been arranged for the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), while 240 additional halls will handle postal ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs). In total, as many as 4,611 counting tables will be used, of which 3,324 are allocated for EVMs, 993 for postal ballots and 294 for ETPBs.

Shedding light on the three-tier security system, the release stated that the outer layer will cover a 100-metre radius around the counting centres, restricting entry to authorised persons. The middle layer at entry gates will be guarded by State Armed Police Forces, regulating access and movement. The inner layer, near counting halls and EVM strongrooms, will be secured by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), with strict checks to prevent banned items like phones.