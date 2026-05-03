Three-tier security for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu on May 4

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu gearing up for the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections on May 4, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik on Saturday said that a three-tier security system has been put in place. Votes polled at 75,064 booths on April 23 and postal ballots will be counted on Monday. '
Meanwhile, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has urged the CEO to enhance security across all 62 counting centres, and called for the creation of a one-km “sterile zone” around each centre.
The CEO, in a press release, said that as many as 234 counting halls have been arranged for the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), while 240 additional halls will handle postal ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs). In total, as many as 4,611 counting tables will be used, of which 3,324 are allocated for EVMs, 993 for postal ballots and 294 for ETPBs.
Shedding light on the three-tier security system, the release stated that the outer layer will cover a 100-metre radius around the counting centres, restricting entry to authorised persons. The middle layer at entry gates will be guarded by State Armed Police Forces, regulating access and movement. The inner layer, near counting halls and EVM strongrooms, will be secured by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), with strict checks to prevent banned items like phones.
Round-wise results to be announced at each centre
Besides, a total of 65 CAPF companies have been deployed across centres.
For the very first time in election history, QR code-based photo identity cards will be used for entry through the ECINET system. Only those with valid QR codes will be allowed inside the counting halls. Counting will begin at 8 am, with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 am. Round-wise results will be announced at each centre and updated on the ECINET app and the Election Commission of India’s website.
The process will be led by returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs), and a total of 10,545 counting staff and 4,624 micro observers have been deployed to ensure transparency. The ECI has also appointed 234 counting observers, one for each constituency. For postal ballots, one table will be allotted for every 500 ballots, and 1,135 additional AROs have been deployed.
Meanwhile, in a representation submitted to the Secretariat, TVK’s general secretary for election campaign, Aadhav Arjuna, raised concerns over alleged attempts by “antisocial elements” to disrupt the counting process, and referred to a recent incident in the Srirangam constituency where TVK’s party office was vandalised and set on fire.
Seeking preventive measures, the party urged the Election Commission to deploy adequate armed police personnel at all counting centres across the state. It also called for the creation of a one-km “sterile zone” around each centre by restricting the movement of party workers and the public.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Arjuna said only authorised counting agents should be allowed inside the centres. He warned that large gatherings outside venues such as Queen Mary’s College and Anna University could disrupt traffic and public movement, especially in busy areas.
The party also demanded that results be announced at the end of every counting round to ensure transparency, instead of declaring only the final tally. It further sought proper verification of postal ballots with relevant records before they are taken up for counting.
Stating that celebrations should be allowed only after 6pm on Monday, TVK stressed that these measures are essential to maintain law and order and ensure a smooth and fair counting process.
Further, Arjuna urged the police to swiftly identify and arrest those involved in the alleged arson incident in Tiruchy.