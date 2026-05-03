TN boy takes own life after mother scolds him for excessive phone use

SALEM: A 13-year-old boy died by suicide at his residence in Annathanapatti in Salem, reportedly after being repeatedly warned by his mother for spending excessive time playing mobile games on a smartphone.

Police said the boy, who was a Class 7 student at a private school in Shevapet, had been living with his mother. His father is a convict and is currently lodged in Salem prison. His mother, the sole breadwinner, had often advised and cautioned him against spending long hours on mobile gaming, but he is said to have continued the habit.

On Friday morning, she had again warned him before leaving for work, and the boy was alone at home during the day. When she returned home in the evening after work, she found him dead by suicide inside the house.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The Annathanapatti police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)