TN man kills self after ‘police assault’, kin seek action

NAGAPATTINAM: The family of a 30-year-old construction worker who allegedly died by suicide on Friday night after being assaulted by the police over a theft complaint has demanded action against the personnel involved and warned that they would refuse to receive his body unless action is taken. The complaint was lodged at the Velankanni police station on Saturday.

According to sources, K Karthikeyan of Chinnathumbur had travelled to Edaiyur for a relative’s function. During the event, his relatives claimed that a gold jewel had gone missing and lodged a complaint with the Edaiyur Sangeenthi police.

According to family members, the police summoned Karthikeyan for inquiry and assaulted him inside the station. A distressed Karthikeyan told his brother K Sriram about the assault. Karthikeyan was found dead at his house on Friday night. Following this, Sriram lodged the police complaint.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)