TN polls: Women voters outnumbered men in 222 seats

CHENNAI: Women voters have outnumbered men by 17.24 lakh in 222 Assembly constituencies (94%) in recently held Assembly election, according to data from the Election Commission of India.
Though the trend is in line with the number of women voters in the state and trend in the elections in the last 15 years, this time it has become significant as the overall voter turnout has increased and the difference between men and women in many constituencies has widened.
As per the latest data, there are 12.47 lakh more women voters than men in the state. Also, according to the electoral rolls, they outnumbered men in 215 Assembly constituencies and 37 districts. In the current Assembly election, of the 2,93,04,905 women voters, 2,52,59,596 have cast their vote (86.19%). Similarly, of the 2,80,30,658 men voters, 2,35,34,720 have exercised their franchise (83.96).
Interestingly, across the 234 Assembly constituencies, women voters outnumbered men by at least 5,000 votes in 162 constituencies, underscoring their decisive electoral influence across the state, with around 50 seats showing a smaller women’s lead (less than 5,000).
The constituencies recording the highest women advantage (where women outnumbered men by some of the widest margins) include Karur (around 14,000), Kunnam (about 20,000), Perambalur (18,000), Tiruvarur (13,000), Ramanathapuram and Tiruvadanai (both around 21,000), Karaikudi (20,000), Tirupattur in Sivaganga district and Sivaganga (both close to 22,000) and Pattukkottai (around 22,000).
Notably, constituencies from the Cauvery delta and southern districts dominate this list. The Assembly constituencies where men voters have outnumbered women are: Harbour, Veppanahalli, Thally, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Omalur, Mettur, Edappadi, Sankari, Veerapandi.