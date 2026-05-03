TN polls: Women voters outnumbered men in 222 seats

CHENNAI: Women voters have outnumbered men by 17.24 lakh in 222 Assembly constituencies (94%) in recently held Assembly election, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

Though the trend is in line with the number of women voters in the state and trend in the elections in the last 15 years, this time it has become significant as the overall voter turnout has increased and the difference between men and women in many constituencies has widened.

As per the latest data, there are 12.47 lakh more women voters than men in the state. Also, according to the electoral rolls, they outnumbered men in 215 Assembly constituencies and 37 districts. In the current Assembly election, of the 2,93,04,905 women voters, 2,52,59,596 have cast their vote (86.19%). Similarly, of the 2,80,30,658 men voters, 2,35,34,720 have exercised their franchise (83.96).