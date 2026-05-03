TVK lacks strength to dislodge DMK: VCK chief Thirumavalan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday night said that Vijay’s TVK lacks the political strength to dislodge DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance from power and warned that his party cadre who failed to campaign for the alliance partners in their constituencies would face action.

In a video posted in a social media platform, Thirumavalavan said that the exit polls predicting SPA victory would come true on May 4. “SPA is headed for a massive victory. TVK may split some votes, but it does not have the power to push major alliances into the background. Vijay calls BJP a policy enemy but has not spoken another word against them since. His only goal is to remove DMK, regardless of who takes their place,” he said, urging people to remain wary of such politics.

Responding to critics on why VCK remained in the alliance despite the incidents like Vengaivayal case, Thirumavalvan said that the party has refused to prioritise temporary gains over a long-term democratic journey with left forces.

“We stayed because we are an ideological movement, not an opportunistic one,” he said.

On the seat-sharing negotiations, Thirumavalavan acknowledged that VCK had initially resolved to seek double-digit seats but did not press the demand when it could not be met.

“I chose not to create a deadlock or turn it into a bargaining situation that would weaken the alliance. Some may see this as being naive, but it reflects our political maturity, generosity, and commitment to our principles,” he said.

In regard to the internal party matters, he said reports had come in of a lack of unity in a few constituencies where VCK did not contest but was expected to campaign for alliance partners.

“Our comrades have worked in a disciplined and excellent manner across all constituencies. But where there are lapses, we will take it up,” he said.