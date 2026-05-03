Vijay supporters chant TVK slogans, blow whistles at Velankanni shrine

NAGAPATTINAM: The Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni witnessed chaos and overcrowding on Saturday after TVK chief Vijay had made an announcement he would be attending the 5am mass at the shrine.
His supporters had assembled near the main entrance of the church before dawn, causing severe congestion and making it difficult for regular devotees to enter the premises.
They eventually dispersed after 7am. TVK general secretary Bussy Anand arrived at the Velankanni basilica hours after Vijay’s supporters, who had assembled since 3am, began dispersing from the premises.
“TVK chief Vijay will become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu,” he said after offering special prayers at the shrine. He sat in prayer near the altar of Our Lady of Health, lit candles and later met priests at the church, who greeted him and presented him with a memento.
As per the itinerary, Vijay was supposed to visit Velankanni for prayers and later the Nagore Dargah. While the weekend holiday drew a considerable number of devotees from other districts and states for regular prayers, the heavy influx of Vijay’s supporters turned the venue chaotic.
When the church gates opened around 5am, TVK cadre and Vijay fans reportedly rushed inside along with the devotees, leading to overcrowding near the prayer hall and altar.
Supporters reportedly shouted TVK slogans, blew whistles and waved party flags inside the prayer hall, disrupting the peace for the devotees. Some were also seen sitting on compound walls and bamboo scaffolding erected for renovation work, creating commotion across the shrine complex.
As Vijay failed to arrive even after 6 am, church authorities repeatedly made announcements through loudspeakers stating that he would not be visiting and appealed to the cadre and fans not to disrupt worship or inconvenience devotees. The disappointed fans finally left by 7 am.