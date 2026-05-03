Vijay supporters chant TVK slogans, blow whistles at Velankanni shrine

NAGAPATTINAM: The Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni witnessed chaos and overcrowding on Saturday after TVK chief Vijay had made an announcement he would be attending the 5am mass at the shrine.

His supporters had assembled near the main entrance of the church before dawn, causing severe congestion and making it difficult for regular devotees to enter the premises.

They eventually dispersed after 7am. TVK general secretary Bussy Anand arrived at the Velankanni basilica hours after Vijay’s supporters, who had assembled since 3am, began dispersing from the premises.

“TVK chief Vijay will become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu,” he said after offering special prayers at the shrine. He sat in prayer near the altar of Our Lady of Health, lit candles and later met priests at the church, who greeted him and presented him with a memento.