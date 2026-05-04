24-year-old held for killing 70-year-old, sexually assaulting his wife in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Nearly after two months of search, Samalpatti police arrested a 24-year-old man, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 61-year-old woman and killed her 71-year-old husband near Uthangarai.

The suspect, M Manikandan of Thalapathy Nagar near Uthangarai, was arrested by Samalpatti police and a special team on Saturday and he was sent to remand on Saturday night.

On March 8, Manikandan allegedly attacked a 71-year-old man near Uthangarai using an iron rod and sexually assaulted his wife. The man died without responding to any treatment at Uthangarai government hospital. Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint at Samalpatti police station and special teams were formed to nab the accused.

Upon checking CCTV footage, they found that Manikandan was involved in a small theft case and based on suspicion, he was questioned and arrested.

A police source told TNIE, "The suspect was involved in a petty theft in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri district, but no case was registered. He accepted the murder and sexual assault charges and was arrested and remanded on Saturday night."