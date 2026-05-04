8,505 register on first day for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions

CHENNAI: The first day of registrations for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 saw an encouraging response, with 8,505 students signing up by 6 pm on Sunday, marking the start of the state’s centralised online engineering admission process conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).
In 2025, 443 colleges participated in the TNEA counselling, offering 2,54,585 seats. This year, the number of engineering seats available in the state may almost be the same, sources said.
According to official data, of the total registered candidates, 1,008 students had completed payment of the application fee, while 299 had successfully uploaded their certificates for verification on day one. The online application process officially opened on May 3 through the portals www.tneaonline.org and www.dte.tn.gov.in
As per the tentative schedule released by DoTE, the last date for registration is June 2, while candidates can upload their documents until June 6. The certificate verification process will take place between June 8 and June 20. The rank list is set to be published on June 29.
Students will also be given a window from June 30 to July 4 to address grievances related to rankings or application discrepancies. The counselling schedule will be announced later, subject to approval from All India Council for Technical Education.
During registration, candidates are required to upload relevant certificates. In case of discrepancies, applicants will be notified via their registered mobile number or email and may be asked to visit a TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC).
To assist students, 110 TFCs have been set up across TN, with details available on the official website.
SC/ST students to pay Rs 250 for application
The application fee is Rs 250 for students belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, and Rs 500 for others. Additionally, an integrated call centre has been set up by DoTE, where students can seek assistance by calling the toll-free number 1800 425 0110 between 8 am and 6 pm or by sending an email to tneacare@gmail.com
In 2025, 2,20,841 students secured admissions, reflecting a significant 23.67% increase compared to 2024, and highlighting the growing demand for engineering education in the state.
DoTE officials said the total number of seats available for this year’s counselling will be known by the first week of June. “Only after Anna University completes its inspection at all its affiliated colleges and submits us the seat matrix, we will have clarity about the total number of seats available this year,” a DoTE official said.