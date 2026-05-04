8,505 register on first day for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions

CHENNAI: The first day of registrations for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 saw an encouraging response, with 8,505 students signing up by 6 pm on Sunday, marking the start of the state’s centralised online engineering admission process conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).

In 2025, 443 colleges participated in the TNEA counselling, offering 2,54,585 seats. This year, the number of engineering seats available in the state may almost be the same, sources said.

According to official data, of the total registered candidates, 1,008 students had completed payment of the application fee, while 299 had successfully uploaded their certificates for verification on day one. The online application process officially opened on May 3 through the portals www.tneaonline.org and www.dte.tn.gov.in

As per the tentative schedule released by DoTE, the last date for registration is June 2, while candidates can upload their documents until June 6. The certificate verification process will take place between June 8 and June 20. The rank list is set to be published on June 29.

Students will also be given a window from June 30 to July 4 to address grievances related to rankings or application discrepancies. The counselling schedule will be announced later, subject to approval from All India Council for Technical Education.

During registration, candidates are required to upload relevant certificates. In case of discrepancies, applicants will be notified via their registered mobile number or email and may be asked to visit a TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC).

To assist students, 110 TFCs have been set up across TN, with details available on the official website.