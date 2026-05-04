Discoveries at Molapalayam Neolithic site in Coimbatore point to links with coastal regions

COIMBATORE: Significant evidence of pit dwellings and two infant burials were unearthed at the Neolithic site at Molapalayam in Coimbatore in the last two months. Other key finds include marine shells indicating links of the agro-pastoral communities of the Noyyal River Valley with coastal regions over three millennia ago.

The discoveries were made by researchers of the Department of Maritime History and Marine Archaeology at Tamil University, Thanjavur.

V Selvakumar, head of the Department, said the Molapalayam site has provided important evidence for understanding the pre-historic village societies in the areas of present-day Coimbatore.

The Neolithic site, dated between 1600 and 1200 BCE, is located in a picturesque landscape surrounded by hillocks. The site has a seep spring nearby, and two natural streams run on either side of it.

"The hills acted as a good water source for wild animals and sufficient rainfall for millet cultivation. The settlers at the Neolithic site had domesticated cattle, sheep, and goats, and also hunted wild animals.

"We had found two skeletons whose skulls were facing east, with one skeleton's leg folded.