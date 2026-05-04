Discoveries at Molapalayam Neolithic site in Coimbatore point to links with coastal regions

COIMBATORE: Significant evidence of pit dwellings and two infant burials were unearthed at the Neolithic site at Molapalayam in Coimbatore in the last two months. Other key finds include marine shells indicating links of the agro-pastoral communities of the Noyyal River Valley with coastal regions over three millennia ago.
The discoveries were made by researchers of the Department of Maritime History and Marine Archaeology at Tamil University, Thanjavur.
V Selvakumar, head of the Department, said the Molapalayam site has provided important evidence for understanding the pre-historic village societies in the areas of present-day Coimbatore.
The Neolithic site, dated between 1600 and 1200 BCE, is located in a picturesque landscape surrounded by hillocks. The site has a seep spring nearby, and two natural streams run on either side of it.
"The hills acted as a good water source for wild animals and sufficient rainfall for millet cultivation. The settlers at the Neolithic site had domesticated cattle, sheep, and goats, and also hunted wild animals.
"We had found two skeletons whose skulls were facing east, with one skeleton's leg folded.
So far we had found six skeletons at the site, five of which had skulls facing east. The most interesting finds are s the divine conch, i.e., marine shells of Turbinella pyrum. Shell beads, pendants, ornaments, and cut shells were also found. These shells indicate connections with the coastal region about 3,600 years ago. The coastal communities interacted with the agro-pastoral communities of the present-day Coimbatore region," he said.
"The Neolithic people ate the meat of wild and domestic animals. They ground millets into fine powder and consumed them. The findings also include Neolithic celt tools, as well as microlithic and bone tools. Several grinding stones and rubbing stones were found in the pit dwellings. A terracotta lamp and a feeder-like object were also found," Selvakumar explained.
This excavation has shed light on the agro-pastoral communities of the Noyyal River valley about 3,600 years ago. "The excavation was undertaken with the financial support of the Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department. The site has been excavated for three seasons.
Archaeologist G S Abhayan from Kerala University has studied the animal bones from the site. Sathish Naik, an archaeobotanist from Deccan College, Pune, identified plant remains, including charred seeds. Veena Mushrif, an osteoarchaeologist from Deccan College, studied the human skeletal remains from the site," he said.