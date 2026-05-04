Enough coal stock in thermal plants to power TN’s demand in summer

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) has 10.66 lakh tonnes of coal stocked up across its six thermal power stations in the state, data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) accessed by TNIE as of Saturday show.

These coal reserves in the Mettur, North Chennai and Thoothukudi stations are expected to be adequate enough for the next 26 days, indicating that Tamil Nadu is unlikely to face any power shortage in the immediate term even as summer demand rises.

Meanwhile, a senior TNPGCL official told TNIE that the average plant load factor (PLF) is likely to be around 50% this month as compared to the 55%-60% during April. “The reduction is mainly due to a technical issue in the North Chennai Stage II (station).

The problem, however, is being addressed and power generation is expected to be restored soon,” the official said. PLF measures the actual energy generated by a power plant against its maximum possible capacity over a given period. It is expressed in percentage.

Despite the dip, key generating units continue to operate at relatively high efficiency. The Mettur thermal power station (4x210 MW) and the North Chennai Stage I (3x210 MW) plant are functioning at average PLFs of 86% and 70% respectively, helping the state manage rising electricity demand during the ongoing summer, the official added.