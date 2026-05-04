Heat peaks, but Nilgiris summer festival on hold for election verdict

NILGIRIS: With the state Assembly elections drawing to a close and counting scheduled on Monday, the Nilgiris district administration is yet to finalise plans for the annual summer festival, which features a range of events including the flagship flower show.

Traditionally, the festivities commence on May 1 with the vegetable show at Nehru Park in Kotagiri, followed by the flower show at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam. Other events usually conducted as part of the festival include the rose show, fruit show, spices show and hill crop shows.

Sources in the Horticulture Department said a decision is likely only after the counting process concludes on Monday. Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru is expected to convene a meeting on Wednesday to review arrangements and announce dates for the various events that draw large crowds to the ‘Queen of Hills’.

“Typically, multiple events are conducted as part of the festival. This year, however, owing to time constraints, the vegetable and spices shows may not be held. The focus will instead be on organising the flower show at the GBG in mid-May. It is likely to be held over ten days,” an official said.

Another official noted that the collector has been preoccupied with coordinating efforts between the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Indian Air Force to tackle a forest fire in Parsons Valley, an area inaccessible to ground personnel. The blaze was brought under control after nearly a fortnight.