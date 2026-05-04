Kin receive man’s body after SP assures probe into ‘police torture’ in TN

NAGAPATTINAM: A day after protest, the family of a 30-year-old construction worker from Velankanni, who died by suicide after an alleged custodial torture by police during inquiry over a theft complaint, received the body on Sunday and performed the final rites.

Sources said Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar on Saturday evening assured the family that a proper inquiry would be conducted into their allegations of custodial torture, based on which they called off their protest.

According to sources K Karthikeyan of Velankanni had travelled to Edaiyur near Thiruthuraipoondi on April 20 to attend a relative’s family function. During the event, a gold jewel went missing, following which a complaint was lodged at the Edaiyur police station on Friday. Police conducted inquiries with nine suspects, including Karthikeyan.

According to the police, Karthikeyan was taken to the Edaiyur police station, accompanied by his brother, K Sriram, on Friday and remained there for around 40 minutes before being asked to return on Saturday for further investigation.

Sources added that Karthikeyan was separated from his brother for nearly 20 minutes while being taken to the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) room for biometric registration.

On Saturday morning, Karthikeyan had allegedly died by suicide. His family members alleged that police personnel had stripped and assaulted him inside the station during the inquiry. After returning home Karthikeyan was distressed while recounting the alleged assault to his brother, they said. Karthikeyan’s body was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital at Orathur for post-mortem examination,

Following the death, Sriram lodged a complaint at the Velankanni police station on Saturday, demanding action against personnel in the Edaiyur station. After negotiations, the family received the body. Sources added that the family also sought action against the relatives who filed the ‘false’ theft complaint.