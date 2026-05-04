MP boat tragedy: Bodies of two Tamil Nadu victims flown home

TIRUCHY: The bodies of two victims, out of the five from Tamil Nadu who died in the Bargi Dam boat tragedy in Jabalpur, were brought to Tiruchy airport on Saturday night by a special flight and taken to their native places in Tiruchy and Tiruppur districts for the final rites on Sunday.
The body of Karkuzhali (36) was taken to her residence in Navalpattu and later cremated at the Anna Nagar crematorium. Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Sunday visited the house and consoled the bereaved family. The body of Karkuzhali’s sister-in-law P Soubhagya (42) was sent by ambulance to Dharapuram in Tiruppur.
Karkuzhali’s son Puvitharan (10), who survived the accident, also arrived on the same flight.
The bodies of the remaining three victims have been identified. The bodies of Kamaraj and his son Tamilventhan were expected to arrive at Tiruchy on Sunday night, while that of Mayuran will be sent to Coimbatore on Monday.
Durai Vaiko told TNIE, “Only two bodies have been sent back so far. Three more victims have been identified. I am in constant touch with Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh and other officials since Friday to monitor developments, and have urged them to ensure that the remaining bodies are brought to their native places at the earliest.”
He also thanked the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and helicopter teams involved in the rescue operations and also emphasised on stringent safety measures at tourist destinations across the country.
“As it is the summer holiday season, families and children frequently visit tourist spots. Ensuring their safety is the primary responsibility of governments. Lessons must be learnt from the Jabalpur tragedy, and immediate steps should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.
It may be noted that R Kamaraj (38), native of Anna Nagar near Thiruverumbur, was working at Jabalpur Ordnance Factory after completing apprentice training at Tiruchy Ordnance Factory.
His wife Karkuzhali, their son Tamilventhan (4), and relatives Soubhagya (42) from Dharapuram in Tiruppur and her son P Mayuran (8) were the victims.
The family had travelled to Jabalpur on April 20 for a summer vacation. On April 30, they visited Bargi Dam on the Narmada River and went on a double-decker boat ride, during which the boat capsized. Kamaraj, Karkuzhali, Tamilventhan, Soubhagya, and Mayuran drowned on the spot. Puvitharan (10) and Iniya (12), who were wearing life jackets, were rescued.