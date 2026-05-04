MP boat tragedy: Bodies of two Tamil Nadu victims flown home

TIRUCHY: The bodies of two victims, out of the five from Tamil Nadu who died in the Bargi Dam boat tragedy in Jabalpur, were brought to Tiruchy airport on Saturday night by a special flight and taken to their native places in Tiruchy and Tiruppur districts for the final rites on Sunday.

The body of Karkuzhali (36) was taken to her residence in Navalpattu and later cremated at the Anna Nagar crematorium. Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Sunday visited the house and consoled the bereaved family. The body of Karkuzhali’s sister-in-law P Soubhagya (42) was sent by ambulance to Dharapuram in Tiruppur.

Karkuzhali’s son Puvitharan (10), who survived the accident, also arrived on the same flight.

The bodies of the remaining three victims have been identified. The bodies of Kamaraj and his son Tamilventhan were expected to arrive at Tiruchy on Sunday night, while that of Mayuran will be sent to Coimbatore on Monday.

Durai Vaiko told TNIE, “Only two bodies have been sent back so far. Three more victims have been identified. I am in constant touch with Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh and other officials since Friday to monitor developments, and have urged them to ensure that the remaining bodies are brought to their native places at the earliest.”