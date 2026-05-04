New surgical technique offers hope to patients with corneal injury or scarring

CHENNAI: Pin-hole Pupilloplasty (PPP), a new surgical technique developed by Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital Group, was highlighted as a highly effective innovation for select cases involving patients with corneal scarring or injury, at the 16th edition of Reticon 2026, the flagship scientific conference of Dr Agarwal’s Retina Foundation, held on Sunday at ITC Grand Chola.

Explaining the procedure, Dr S Soundari said that some patients with corneal injury or scarring are unable to see properly because light cannot pass effectively through the cornea.

Earlier, such patients had to undergo corneal replacement. With this new procedure, the pupil is shifted away from the scarred area, allowing light to pass through and helping patients regain vision. “Recovery is quicker as well,” she said.

Over 1,000 participants from around the world attended the one-day event.

Speaking at the event, chairman Dr Amar Agarwal said that the group is steadily expanding its network of hospitals to help eradicate blindness worldwide.