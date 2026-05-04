Off the cuff | When holidays don’t hold

Shrine turns stage for no-show star

When the doors of the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health opened at 5 am on Saturday, hundreds surged in, not as devotees, but as fans and supporters hoping to see TVK chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay. Crowds had begun assembling as early as 3 am, anticipating his presence at the morning mass.

However, the visit never materialised, leaving thousands disappointed after hours of chaotic waiting. The prayer hall soon descended into disorder as cadres raised chants of “TVK” and crowded near the altar area. Some were seen climbing the compound walls and bamboo scaffolding erected for renovation, heightening the commotion across the shrine complex.

Police sources said they had indications by around 2 am that Vijay was unlikely to arrive, while church authorities maintained they had never received any information regarding his visit. Sources in the Velankanni Parish and the Thanjavur Diocese said they refrained from issuing any public condemnation, noting that any statement from a major shrine like Velankanni could be misinterpreted.

The behaviour of the cadres triggered outrage among devotees and on social media, with many criticising the disruption inside the place of worship and demanding either a condemnation from Vijay or an apology from those responsible.

-Mohamed Salahudeen B