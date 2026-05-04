Pest and drought: Mango yield dips 50 per cent in Tamil Nadu hub

DHARMAPURI: Mango harvest in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, the hub for the ‘king of fruits’ in the state, has declined by nearly 50% this year, with farmers citing a variety of reasons such as increased pest attacks, water shortage, anthracnose infections, and erratic weather.

In several areas in the two districts, the productivity, which usually stands at 9 to 10 tonnes per hectare, has dropped by more than 50% to nearly 5 tonnes.

In Tamil Nadu, mangoes are cultivated in a total area of 1.25 lakh hectares with a production of 5.38 lakh tonnes (average productivity across TN is 6.5 tonnes/hectare).

Of the major districts cultivating mangoes, Krishnagiri occupies the prime position with an area of 33,679 hectares and production of around 3 lakh tonnes per hectare, followed by Dharmapuri with an area of 18,388 hectares and an annual production of 1.69 lakh tonnes per hectare.

Of this, 80% of the production is Totapuri or Bengalura, which is often procured by pulp factories in Krishnagiri, while the table top varieties like Neelum, Alphonsa, Imman Pasant and others account for the remaining 20% (as per TNAU data), and are sold in local markets.

According to ES Samraj, a farmer from Elumichanahalli in Dharmapuri, the past few years have been utterly dreadful for mango cultivators. “Last year, we faced a crisis when procurement prices dropped to `4,500 per tonne.

With less than two weeks left for the harvest season to start, our produce is dying due to pest attacks. Usually, my farms yield about 9 to 10 tonnes per hectare, but this year we can barely get 3 tonnes per hectare.”