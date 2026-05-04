Plan to ‘nix’ 1.9K jobs in southern railway sparks ire

CHENNAI: Amid severe staff shortage across several railway departments, the Indian Railways’ decision to surrender 1,906 posts in the Southern Railway has drawn stiff opposition from a section of employees.

The 1,906 posts — mostly in commercial, personnel, accounts, design and drawing, and general administration roles — are to be either surrendered or redistributed as part of the finance department’s target for Indian Railways to give up 29,608 posts nationwide during the 2026-27 financial year. Orders to this effect were issued a week ago.

While Southern Railway spokesperson has dismissed reports of the surrender, stating that the posts will be redistributed to other sectors, especially in safety categories, employee unions have argued that the move will increase the workload on employees.

According to sources, the decision comes against the backdrop of the union government’s 20-year ban on creating any new posts within the railways. Workers have been demanding an increase in staff due to electrification of railway lines, new line projects, and other safety-related works. Instead of creating new posts, the railways is surrendering existing ones while simultaneously approving a limited number of new posts in the safety category. Currently, the sanctioned strength of the Southern Railway is 96,000, of which 14,000 posts remain vacant.