Seven-year trail of harrier spotlights importance of Nemmeli wetlands

CHENNAI: A seven-year migration trail traced through a single bird has drawn attention to the ecologically sensitive Nemmeli coastal wetlands, now facing mounting threats, including the proposed Mamallan reservoir project.

In early March, volunteers from Suzhal Arivom documented a ringed adult male Montagu’s Harrier at Nemmeli, a coastal grassland-wetland complex along the East Coast Road. The bird was later confirmed to have been ringed as a juvenile in Rajasthan in 2019 by researchers at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), establishing a rare and verifiable long-distance migration link.

“This is not just a sighting; it reflects continuity,” said Arjun Kannan of ATREE’s HarrierWatch programme. “Harriers exhibit strong site fidelity during winter. The repeated return of this individual suggests that Nemmeli is a critical habitat for the species.”

Field observations over a week recorded the bird engaging in hunting, roosting and pairing behaviour, indicating that the site functions as a wintering ground rather than a transient stopover. Volunteers also sighted Pallid Harriers, Western Marsh Harriers, Peregrine Falcons and Red-necked Falcons, underscoring the area’s significance as a raptor habitat.

According to a field report by Suzhal Arivom, the Nemmeli complex has supported multiple migratory raptor species over two consecutive winters, with activity recorded throughout the day. “This pattern is characteristic of an established wintering habitat,” the report noted.