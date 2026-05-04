Special public prosecutor to expedite trial in rape and murder of girl

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed advocate V Ellammal Kissinger as special public prosecutor to expedite the trial in the rape and murder case of the 17-year-old girl at Vedanatham.

Based on recommendations of the director general of police (DGP), Tamil Nadu governor (additional charge) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on April 28 approved the appointment of Ellammal as special public prosecutor.

M Dharmamuneeswaran (38) of Sayalkudi is the accused.

Meanwhile, the judge at the court dealing with Pocso Act cases, M Breetha, had issued orders for conduct of the trial proceedings from May 5 to May 18 (except Saturday and Sunday) on a day-to-day basis considering the sensitivity of the case. The judge had framed charges against the accused, based on the chargesheet filed by the police.

According to the police, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in the outskirts of the Vedanatham village on March 10. The body was found the next day. The accused, Dharmamuneeswaran, who was on the run, was arrested 10 days later.