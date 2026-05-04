Tamil Nadu assembly elections: DMK, AIADMK file complaints to CEO Archana Patnaik

CHENNAI: With exit polls predicting the possibility of a razor-thin margin of victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, political tension has peaked in Tamil Nadu. On the eve of the results, the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK have approached Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik with a flurry of complaints, each accusing the other of attempting to compromise the integrity of Monday’s counting process.

DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi, in his representation to the CEO, alleged that the DMK has credible information that the BJP and other parties acting at its behest may attempt to create ruckus at the counting centres and nearby sensitive locations, including party offices, to disrupt the counting process.

Stating that such orchestrated, large-scale law and order issues may seriously affect a free and fair electoral process, Bharathi urged the CEO to take all steps to ensure maintenance of peace, public order and the integrity of the counting process across TN on Monday.

Talking to reporters in Chennai, Bharathi said the ECI should operate above suspicion, given the many complaints about the commission’s activities in other states. “However, the DMK is ready to face any eventualities,” he added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK Advocates Wing secretary IS Inbadurai has complained to the Chief Election Commissioner, CEO, and the Special Observer, alleging misuse of press passes to gain unauthorised access to counting centres.

He claimed certain individuals linked to the DMK IT Wing sought press accreditation, with some officials allegedly issuing passes to non-media persons. Cautioning that this could compromise transparency and affect the level playing field, he sought immediate verification of passes, strict scrutiny, cancellation of irregular passes, and fixing of accountability on the officials to ensure a free, fair, and credible counting process.