Tamil Nadu verdict: TVK ahead, but no clear majority in sight

CHENNAI: The three-year-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay, is emerging as the single largest party in the current Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, based on its lead as of 2.30 p.m.

However, since the TVK is leading in 107 and is short of 11 more seats for getting the simple majority to form the government, the State may be heading for a hung Assembly as of now. However, the thin margin in many constituencies may lead to some changes in the next few hours.

Asked whether the AIADMK would come forward to form the government in alliance with the TVK, the party's senior leader, C Ponnaiyan, replied negatively at the AIADMK headquarters. He said the TVK is not an alliance partner of the AIADMK. Ponnaiyan also said that, so far, the lead for TVK has become possible due to the votes the party has gained in urban areas. When the 90% of the rural votes are counted, the situation will change.

As of 2.30 p.m., according to updates from the Election Commission of India, the TVK is leading in 108 constituencies. The AIADMK in 54 and the DMK in 53. The AIADMK allies are leading in 7 constituencies, while the DMK allies are leading in 12 constituencies. So, if the TVK emerges as the single largest party, its president, Vijay, can stake a claim to form the government. However, he must prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly on a date fixed by the Governor.

The verdict reflects a decisive break from established political patterns, signalling a surge of anti-incumbency sentiment and a strong appetite for political alternatives. Voters, particularly the youth and first-time electorate, appear to have rallied behind TVK's promise of clean governance, transparency, and a departure from entrenched party structures.