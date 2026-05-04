Tamil Nadu verdict: TVK ahead, but no clear majority in sight

CHENNAI: The three-year-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay, is emerging as the single largest party in the current Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, based on its lead as of 2.30 p.m.
However, since the TVK is leading in 107 and is short of 11 more seats for getting the simple majority to form the government, the State may be heading for a hung Assembly as of now. However, the thin margin in many constituencies may lead to some changes in the next few hours.
Asked whether the AIADMK would come forward to form the government in alliance with the TVK, the party's senior leader, C Ponnaiyan, replied negatively at the AIADMK headquarters. He said the TVK is not an alliance partner of the AIADMK. Ponnaiyan also said that, so far, the lead for TVK has become possible due to the votes the party has gained in urban areas. When the 90% of the rural votes are counted, the situation will change.
As of 2.30 p.m., according to updates from the Election Commission of India, the TVK is leading in 108 constituencies. The AIADMK in 54 and the DMK in 53. The AIADMK allies are leading in 7 constituencies, while the DMK allies are leading in 12 constituencies. So, if the TVK emerges as the single largest party, its president, Vijay, can stake a claim to form the government. However, he must prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly on a date fixed by the Governor.
The verdict reflects a decisive break from established political patterns, signalling a surge of anti-incumbency sentiment and a strong appetite for political alternatives. Voters, particularly the youth and first-time electorate, appear to have rallied behind TVK's promise of clean governance, transparency, and a departure from entrenched party structures.
Equally significant was the fragmentation of votes among traditional players. The AIADMK, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were unable to consolidate anti-incumbent or anti-establishment sentiment, allowing TVK to emerge as the principal beneficiary in several constituencies.
The organisational story behind TVK’s rise is notable. Despite its relative infancy, the party invested heavily in building booth-level structures, leveraging digital tools, and mobilising volunteers drawn from Vijay’s fan clubs. This hybrid model, combining grassroots enthusiasm with data-driven campaigning, might have helped overcome the disadvantages typically faced by new entrants.
The mandate carries wider implications. A fledgling party securing power so swiftly could reshape the contours of regional politics, encouraging new political formations and altering alliance calculations at the national level. It also raises questions about the durability of legacy parties in an era of rapid political churn.