‘Those betting on Vijay’s name will regret decision’: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday alleged that betting has been going on in the name of TVK president Vijay post polls, but those indulging in this, he said, would be disappointed once the election results are out.

Answering queries of reporters in Chennai, the VCK president said, “Before the elections, this betting was conducted by projecting the DMK (as the party with the winning prospects). After the polls, they have been moving these gambling stakes by projecting Vijay. Those indulging in this will be left disappointed after the results.”

Responding to a question, Thirumavalavan said, “I have campaigned in around 40 constituencies, and from that experience, I am confident the DMK-led alliance will win this election and the Dravidian major will form the government on its own.”

In response to another question, the VCK chief said there is no possibility of the TVK capturing power and that a large number of youths have also voted against TVK.

“We cannot claim that 100% of the youth have supported Vijay. A large number of them speaking against the actor are on social media. A section of the youth is there which advises against the kind of politics indulged in by Vijay,” he added.