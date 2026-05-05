Alliance compulsions trumped ground reality in TN, says Chodankar

Senior Congress leader Girish Chodankar on Tuesday acknowledged that the party’s decision to remain aligned with the DMK in Tamil Nadu ran counter to strong sentiment among grassroots workers, many of whom favoured a tie-up with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Chodankar said local leaders believed that a campaign combining Rahul Gandhi’s popularity in the state with Vijay’s appeal could have delivered a sweeping electoral victory, estimating a potential tally of 180–190 seats.

He explained that the Congress leadership ultimately chose to honour its long-standing alliance with the DMK, citing commitments within the INDIA bloc and describing the DMK as one of the party’s most trusted partners. This decision, he noted, was taken despite internal assessments that TVK was poised to perform strongly.

Reflecting on the election outcome, Chodankar said a pronounced wave in favour of TVK had emerged, driven largely by young voters and women seeking change. The scale of the shift was underscored by high-profile defeats, including that of the sitting chief minister.

The alliance decision, however, triggered dissatisfaction within Congress ranks. Chodankar admitted that some party workers and supporters drifted toward TVK, with a few even contesting on its platform.

He rejected suggestions that the alliance choice was shaped by individual interests, insisting it followed careful deliberation at the leadership level. On the possibility of post-poll realignments, he said he had briefed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on the evolving political situation.

Emphasising respect for the electorate’s verdict, Chodankar said the party would not attempt to “manipulate” the mandate. “The people have clearly voted for change, and we must accept that with humility,” he said, adding that the leadership would take a final call in line with the broader interests of Tamil Nadu’s political and cultural landscape.

(With inputs from PTI)