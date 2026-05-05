Film fraternity congratulates Vijay after TVK's strong electoral performance in TN polls

CHENNAI: After Vijay’s TVK emerged as the single largest party on Monday, wishes came pouring in from film personalities, congratulating him and his party for winning the love and support of the masses.

Director Pa Ranjith said the victory had shattered the age-old practice of selecting candidates based on caste, as well as the notion that only those with financial power can contest elections.

“You have earned the overwhelming love and trust of the people. I believe your government must function in a way that understands their needs and fulfils them. Congratulations,” he said in a post on X.

Music composer AR Rahman also took to X to congratulate Vijay, writing: “With a political culture that rejects divisions and celebrates Tamil and Tamils, may your endeavour to transform Chennai into a city brimming with art and prosperity shine brightly!”

Director Mari Selvaraj said the election result brought both shock and hope. While calling Stalin’s defeat heart-wrenching, he added, “It is evident that beyond principles and policy ideologies, it is the people, their love and their choice, that ultimately determine electoral politics. In the very first election he contested, the people have shown Vijay sir immense love and expectation. I extend my congratulations to him.”

Actors including Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, and Vikram also extended their congratulations on their social media platforms.