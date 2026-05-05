Tamil Nadu polls: MoS Murugan loses again, this time from Avinashi

TIRUPPUR: Union Minister of State L Murugan has tasted electoral defeat again. He was defeated by the TVK candidate S Kamali in Avinashi (SC) Assembly constituency by a margin of 15,370 votes.

Earlier, he had lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election and three Assembly elections. The AIADMK had consistently won from the Avinashi constituency from 1984 to 2021, though 1996 election was an exception. Now TVK has stopped its winning streak.

On Monday, during the counting process, TVK's Kamali took the lead from the beginning. At the end of the first round, Kamali secured 3,061 votes, Murugan got 2,853 votes and DMK's V Gokilamani had 2,676 votes. Then she maintained her lead till the end. Murugan, who was in third position at the beginning of a few rounds, came to second position later.

By the final round, 27, the TVK candidate secured 84,058 votes, Murugan ended up with 68,688 votes and Gokilamani got 65,432 votes.

Traditionally, Avinashi is a stronghold of the AIADMK. This is a major reason Murugan chose the Avinashi constituency this time. As a Union Minister of State he got the support of the party brass.