Tamil Nadu polls: What went wrong for confident DMK?

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK, which won 133 constituencies in 2021 elections and came to power as the single-largest party, has faced a rout this time with 17 incumbent ministers, including party president and CM M K Stalin, losing in their own constituencies.

Stalin had begun the campaign with the confidence of winning a second term with more than 200 seats and forming a Dravidian Model 2.0 government. Instead, the party has finished second with just 59 seats on its own. With Stalin losing, his son and party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin – who retained his Chepauk-Triplicane seat – is now likely to lead the DMK alliance. But the question that lingers is: what went wrong for a party so confident of a second mandate?

Political analysts in the state say that there was neither an anti-incumbency wave nor a Vijay wave, but a fatigue over the Dravidian duopoly and an undercurrent against the complacency and self-patting of the DMK. Arun Kumar, assistant professor of political science at a private university, told TNIE that the numbers do not indicate a wave, but it shows that there was fatigue over the two Dravidian parties – DMK and AIADMK.

“The two parties have ruled the state for more than 50 years and that fatigue is real. If there was an anti-incumbency wave or Vijay wave, the TVK would have swept the state and the DMK would have been pushed to third place. Since neither of them has happened, one of the factors that the DMK failed to gauge was the fatigue over the Dravidian majors,” Arun Kumar said.