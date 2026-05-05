Thirumavalavan says question of support to TVK has not been considered by VCK, Left parties

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said his party has not considered extending support to the Vijay-led TVK.

He added that the left- Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India - have also not taken a call.

He asserted that all key political decisions would be taken jointly by the three parties.

When asked about the stand of the Left parties and the VCK on extending support to TVK, which does not have a majority in the 234-member Assembly, Thirumavalavan told reporters that his party and the Left parties have long been aligned in "secular politics."

Furthermore, Thirumavalavan, flanked by leaders of the CPI and CPI(M), said, "We will continue to take important political decisions jointly in the future as well."