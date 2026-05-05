TVK chief Vijay visits Periyar, Ambedkar memorials amid post-election political activity

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), continued his political outreach on Tuesday, a day after his party emerged just short of a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

As part of his public engagements, Vijay paid tribute to prominent social reformers by garlanding the statues of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. The move is widely seen in political circles as an effort to position himself within the state’s long-standing Dravidian and social justice tradition.

Meanwhile, reactions to the evolving political scenario continued to pour in. Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan weighed in on social media, emphasizing that elections are only one aspect of democratic life. In a post on X, he referred to DMK leader M. K. Stalin as someone resilient in both victory and defeat.

“In democratic politics, elections are but one part. My dear friend, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Mr. @mkstalin, is not one to exult in victory, nor to wilt in defeat. He will fight again. He will win again,” Haasan wrote.