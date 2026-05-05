Veteran producer RB Choudary dies in car accident in Udaipur; film industry pays tribute

Veteran Tamil producer R.B. Choudary died in a car accident near Udaipur on Tuesday. His body is expected to be brought to Chennai on Wednesday.
The news of his sudden demise has left the film fraternity in shock, with actors Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Prithviraj Sukumaran expressing their condolences.
Pawan Kalyan, through a statement shared on the Andhra Pradesh Deputy CMO’s X handle, said he was stunned by the tragic news and could not believe that Choudary had met with a fatal road accident near Udaipur. He prayed for the departed soul to attain peace. He also recalled working with him on Suswagatham, calling it a successful film, and praised his expertise in film production and his contribution to family-oriented cinema. He extended his deepest condolences to the family.
Rajinikanth, on his X handle, remembered Choudary as a “top-notch producer” and a “wonderful human being”, noting that he had supported many young directors and contributed significantly to the film industry. He expressed deep shock and sorrow and conveyed condolences to the family.
Chiranjeevi also expressed grief, calling it a deeply heartbreaking loss. He said he had known Choudary for many years and had worked with him on GodFather under Super Good Films. He highlighted his contribution to Indian cinema and the many careers he helped shape, extending heartfelt condolences and strength to the family.
Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute on Instagram with a picture accompanied by folded hands emojis.
Choudary, founder of Super Good Films, worked across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. He began his career in business before entering film production, later establishing himself as a prominent producer in South Indian cinema.