Veteran producer RB Choudary dies in car accident in Udaipur; film industry pays tribute

Veteran Tamil producer R.B. Choudary died in a car accident near Udaipur on Tuesday. His body is expected to be brought to Chennai on Wednesday.

The news of his sudden demise has left the film fraternity in shock, with actors Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Prithviraj Sukumaran expressing their condolences.

Pawan Kalyan, through a statement shared on the Andhra Pradesh Deputy CMO’s X handle, said he was stunned by the tragic news and could not believe that Choudary had met with a fatal road accident near Udaipur. He prayed for the departed soul to attain peace. He also recalled working with him on Suswagatham, calling it a successful film, and praised his expertise in film production and his contribution to family-oriented cinema. He extended his deepest condolences to the family.