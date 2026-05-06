A few AIADMK leaders push EPS for TVK tie-up

CHENNAI: Amid speculations that a section of second-rung AIADMK leaders are requesting the party leadership to support TVK, a senior AIADMK functionary told TNIE that a power-sharing with TVK would be useful as AIADMK would have a say in decisions taken by the ruling party.

The functionary said second-rung leaders have urged the party leadership to extend support to TVK for the full term and even opt for a power-sharing arrangement since the party could not even secure the leader of opposition status and it will be out of power for the next five years.

But the functionary also added that taking such a decision won’t be easy as it may, in the long term, affect AIADMK’s image - a party that has ruled the state for over three decades. However, sources added that intense discussions have been under way among AIADMK functionaries on the matter.

Leema Rose, the newly elected MLA from Lalgudi, said TVK is holding talks with AIADMK to form a government and that the talks would conclude on a positive note.