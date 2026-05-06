AIADMK breaks Kangayam Assembly constituency jinx

TIRUPPUR: In the 2026 Assembly election, the AIADMK has broken the jinx which was prevailing for a long time in the Kangayam Assembly constituency — an MLA who wins once never wins again. AIADMK's NSN Nataraj, won in 2011, has now secured victory once again.

Meanwhile, MP Saminathan, the DMK Deputy General Secretary and Minister who contested the current election anticipating a second victory, was defeated. Earlier, in the 2021 election, Saminathan contested here and won.

The constituency has been facing Assembly elections since 1952. The AIADMK has won the maximum, ten times (including 2026), followed by the Congress with five wins and the DMK with three.

In 1991, J Jayalalithaa directly contested and won in this constituency. However, she resigned her MLA post from Kangeyam constituency as she won from the Bargur constituency as well. Subsequently, in the by-election held that same year, RM Veerappan, a trusted aide of Jayalalithaa, contested and won.

Until before the 2026 Assembly election, whenever an election approached, this jinx became a widely discussed topic in the Kangayam constituency. The reason — most people who won in the constituency for the first time did not get a second opportunity.