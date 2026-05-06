Anbumani has last laugh as dad’s candidates lose badly in TN election

SALEM: Despite winning only four of the 18 seats it contested, the PMK under Anbumani Ramadoss appears to have largely retained its electoral base, with its rival faction led by party founder S Ramadoss making only a limited or no impact.

In most of the nine constituencies where both the factions were in direct contest, particularly in the northern belt of TN, which has historically been considered a stronghold of the PMK and Vanniyar community where any split in votes was expected to influence outcomes in closely-fought contests, candidates of senior Ramadoss secured only marginal vote counts.

In Dharmapuri, where Sowmya Anbumani emerged victorious, the rival candidate secured only 1,078 votes. Similar trends were observed in Polur (319 votes), Gingee (285 votes), Jayankondam (1,203 votes), Kattumannarkoil (342 votes), Kilvelur (437 votes), Vriddhachalam (608 votes) and Vikravandi (194 votes).

In the nine constituencies, the rival faction managed to cross 1,000 votes only in two constituencies. The only constituency where the senior Ramadoss faction recorded a relatively higher vote share was Salem West, where former MLA Arul Ramadoss secured 12,532 votes, although this too did not significantly alter the overall outcome.

Notably, S Murali Shankar, who was appointed as general secretary of the senior Ramadoss faction and had contested as a PMK candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Villupuram securing over 1.8 lakh votes, managed only 342 votes in Kattumannarkoil in this election.