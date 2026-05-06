Anti-incumbency, internal rifts: DMK loses sole seat in Salem district to TVK

SALEM: Salem North, long regarded as the DMK's only consistent stronghold in Salem, slipped out of the party's hands, leaving it without a single seat in the district.

Salem district comprises 11 Assembly constituencies, and DMK’s presence in the elections in 2016, 2021 and 2026 has remained limited. In 2016, the AIADMK swept 10 out of the 11 constituencies, with Salem North being the only seat won by the DMK.

Even in 2021, when the DMK came to power in the state with a majority, the party was unable to improve its performance in Salem, once again securing only Salem North, while the AIADMK retained the remaining 10 constituencies.

However, in 2026, the DMK lost even this lone seat to the TVK.

Salem North, formed after the 2008 delimitation, had seen the DMDK win in 2011 before shifting to the DMK in 2016 and 2021.

The constituency had been represented by R Rajendran, the DMK's only MLA from Salem, who also serves as the Salem Central district secretary of the party. He was inducted into the state cabinet as Tourism Minister in September 2024 following a reshuffle. In 2016, Rajendran secured 86,583 votes (45.13%) and won by a margin of 9,873 votes. In 2021, he improved his tally to 93,432 votes (46.17%).

In 2026, however, the trend reversed, with TVK candidate K Sivakumar securing 85,710 votes, while Rajendran managed 71,676 votes. While the broader 'Vijay wave' that benefited TVK candidates across several constituencies in Tamil Nadu is seen as one of the contributing factors, party sources suggest that local-level issues also played a crucial role in the outcome.