Congress suffers major blow in two Assembly segments in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has suffered a significant setback in Coimbatore, losing both assembly constituencies it contested under the DMK-led alliance to candidates of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Party insiders have attributed the defeat to internal discord and a lack of coordinated campaign efforts.

In the Kavundampalayam constituency, TVK candidate Kanimozhi Santhosh, an astrologer who had earlier claimed that cancer, obesity and other diseases can be cured through astrology, registered a decisive victory, polling around 1,46,466 votes. She defeated PRG Arunkumar of the AIADMK by a margin of 42,140 votes. Congress candidate KP Surya Prakash secured approximately 90,726 votes, finishing a distant third.

A similar trend was witnessed in Singanallur, where TVK's KS Sri Giri Prasath emerged victorious with a margin of 19,139 votes. Congress nominee V Srinidhi polled 65,024 votes, finishing second, while former MLA KR Jayaram of the AIADMK slipped to third place with 57,783 votes.