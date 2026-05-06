DMK downplays shock defeat, vows strong comeback

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday sought to downplay its shock defeat in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, describing the outcome as part of the natural ebb and flow of democratic politics. Senior party leaders emphasized that despite the setback, cadres remain motivated and committed to public service.

DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi pointed to the party’s turbulent electoral history as evidence of its resilience. Recalling the 1991 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, he noted that only party stalwarts M. Karunanidhi and Parithi Ilamvazhuthi managed to secure victories in that election.

“Who can forget 1991? We faced a massive defeat, yet we returned to power in 1996,” Bharathi said, underscoring the party’s ability to recover from electoral losses. He added that over its seven-decade-long journey, the DMK has experienced several highs and lows, but its workers have consistently remained determined.

Bharathi also argued that the vote share gap between the DMK (24.19%) and the winning party (34.92%) was “not very wide,” expressing optimism that the party would regain public support in the future.

He and others cited the message of DMK President M K Stalin, thanking the people and asserting that ideology was important rather than victories and defeats alone.

On May 4, the DMK chief asserted that he had seen in his public life, lot of victories and defeats as well.

Hence, it is the goal and ideology that was paramount and not merely electoral victories and defeats.

The DMK, which worked efficiently as the ruling party, would from now on work effectively as the main opposition party.