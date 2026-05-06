DMK slams Congress for backing Vijay’s TVK, calls it 'betrayal'

The DMK on Wednesday sharply criticised the Congress for its reported decision to support actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in forming the government in Tamil Nadu, calling the move a “betrayal” of both the alliance and the people’s mandate.

Speaking to PTI Videos, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the Congress had chosen to back the TVK even before the electoral process was fully completed. “The Congress party has decided to ally with the TVK and extend support to them. This is nothing but a backstab—against us, and more importantly, against the people of Tamil Nadu who gave their mandate,” he said.

He expressed surprise at the timing of the decision. “Even before the ink on the returning officer’s signature on the victory certificate dried up, they rushed into this alliance,” he remarked.

Annadurai also pointed out that the DMK had consistently supported the Congress at the national level. “We stood by them throughout. It was our leader, MK Stalin, who projected Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate,” he noted.

Questioning the viability of the proposed arrangement, he argued that the numbers did not add up for the TVK to form a stable government. “They would need at least 11 to 12 MLAs to remain stable. The Congress has only five MLAs—what difference will that make?” he asked.

He further alleged that the Congress was risking its own political future for limited gains. “It appears they are heading toward self-destruction for the sake of securing a couple of cabinet berths,” he said.