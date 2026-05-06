DMK–AIADMK alliance buzz to form government shakes Tamil Nadu politics as TVK swearing-in delayed

The rumour mill started churning late on Wednesday, after the Congress formally announced its support to the TVK to form a government, stating that the alliance will continue till the 2029 polls. Vijay subsequently met with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar and staked his claim to form a government as the legislative party leader of the single largest party in the House. It is customary for Lok Bhavan to issue an invitation within an hour of the leader staking claim to form a government and prove their majority on the floor of the state Assembly within a specified time frame.

However, as of Wednesday night, the governor had yet to issue such an invitation. Sources suggested that Arlekar had sought the full list of 118 MLAs-elect supporting the TVK, and only then would invite Vijay to form the government. TNIE was unable to reach the governor's secretary for confirmation. Arrangements proceeded at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for the swearing-in of the council of ministers headed by Vijay amid doubts regarding whether the ceremony would take place as scheduled on Thursday.

Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay has formally sought the support of the Left parties and the VCK to form the government. The fledgling party, with 108 seats, requires the backing of at least 11 MLAs to attain a clear majority. With the backing of the five Congress MLAs-elect, TVK now requires six more seats to cross the mark.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian told TNIE that they would take a call on the matter during the state council meeting on Friday. "The letter from the TVK states that the party intends to form a people-centric and progressive government and has sought our support," he said. A similar communication has been sent to the CPM as well, whose state council will also discuss the matter at their meeting on Friday.

While leaders of these parties maintained that they are still part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, sources in CPI and CPM indicated that the parties may extend their support to TVK from outside, without joining an alliance and seeking share in the power. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan too said the party would take a call on the matter at a high-level meeting to be held in Chennai on Thursday. However, the meeting was cancelled at the last minute on Wednesday night.