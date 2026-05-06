DMK–AIADMK alliance buzz to form government shakes Tamil Nadu politics as TVK swearing-in delayed

CHENNAI: The swearing-in ceremony of TVK chief Vijay, initially scheduled for Thursday, may be delayed even as strong rumours gathered speed of arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK discussing a partnership along with their allies to form a government.
It is unclear how such an alliance would work with the AIADMK's ally PMK, and its rival, VCK, allied to DMK, in the mix. The DMK (59 seats) and AIADMK (47) together have 106 seats, falling short of a simple majority by 12. IUML, CPI, CPM and VCK from the DMK front have two seats each and DMDK has one, while the PMK from the AIADMK alliance has four. If such an alliance comes to fruition, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami may assume the chief ministerial post with DMK's support, as part of a larger plan that may extend up to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, sources indicated.
However, leaders from both Dravidian majors officially denied such a development to TNIE. DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, in a late night X post said, "DMK has decided to function as an effective opposition despite Congress betrayal (and perhaps other alliance parties). ADMK (sic) is pushing BJP to stop TVK forming govt. That is disrespecting people’s mandate. Hope democracy prevails."
The rumour mill started churning late on Wednesday, after the Congress formally announced its support to the TVK to form a government, stating that the alliance will continue till the 2029 polls. Vijay subsequently met with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar and staked his claim to form a government as the legislative party leader of the single largest party in the House. It is customary for Lok Bhavan to issue an invitation within an hour of the leader staking claim to form a government and prove their majority on the floor of the state Assembly within a specified time frame.
However, as of Wednesday night, the governor had yet to issue such an invitation. Sources suggested that Arlekar had sought the full list of 118 MLAs-elect supporting the TVK, and only then would invite Vijay to form the government. TNIE was unable to reach the governor's secretary for confirmation. Arrangements proceeded at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for the swearing-in of the council of ministers headed by Vijay amid doubts regarding whether the ceremony would take place as scheduled on Thursday.
Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay has formally sought the support of the Left parties and the VCK to form the government. The fledgling party, with 108 seats, requires the backing of at least 11 MLAs to attain a clear majority. With the backing of the five Congress MLAs-elect, TVK now requires six more seats to cross the mark.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian told TNIE that they would take a call on the matter during the state council meeting on Friday. "The letter from the TVK states that the party intends to form a people-centric and progressive government and has sought our support," he said. A similar communication has been sent to the CPM as well, whose state council will also discuss the matter at their meeting on Friday.
While leaders of these parties maintained that they are still part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, sources in CPI and CPM indicated that the parties may extend their support to TVK from outside, without joining an alliance and seeking share in the power. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan too said the party would take a call on the matter at a high-level meeting to be held in Chennai on Thursday. However, the meeting was cancelled at the last minute on Wednesday night.
Thirumavalavan maintained that the party is always for the idea of a share in power and welcomed Vijay's move to align with secular forces. Sources inside the party said that the party is most likely to support TVK to form the government. "But, whether the support is from outside or by joining an alliance with the TVK is the call that would be taken by party leadership," a senior VCK leader told TNIE.
Earlier in the day, a flurry of activity was witnessed in the AIADMK, with senior leaders C Ve Shanmugam, S P Velumani and many others going into a huddle thrice and also meeting with Palaniswami. Sources said that a large number of MLAs and functionaries were pressuring Palaniswami to support the TVK and enter into a power-sharing agreement with the party. Also, a camp of senior functionaries differed from this view, opposing such a move; another suggestion was to extend outside support to the TVK for one year, sources added.
The discussions were briefly laid to rest after Palaniswami addressed a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, including senior leaders, at his residence. After the meeting, AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy told reporters that reports about the AIADMK supporting TVK are false. Munusamy added that he was issuing the clarification with the approval of the party's general secretary. Significantly, the AIADMK MLAs have been asked to stay put in Chennai for the next few days, which has fuelled further speculation amid late evening rumours of a pact with the DMK.
(with inputs from Prabhakar Tamilarasu)