Eight AIADMK candidates pushed to second, third place in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE: Except for Thondamuthur, which was won by former minister SP Velumani with a margin of 14,725 votes, eight former AIADMK MLAs were pushed to second and third positions in the state Assembly election results announced on Monday.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK-BJP alliance won 10 constituencies in Coimbatore district, reflecting a strong performance even as several other parts of the state favoured the DMK. However, in the 2026 elections, the scenario has changed significantly.

Out of nine former AIADMK MLAs and one BJP MLA in the district, AIADMK candidates were pushed to third place in five constituencies — Mettupalayam, Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Kinathukadavu, and Valparai — and to second place in three constituencies — Sulur, Kavundampalayam, and Pollachi.

Meanwhile, the DMK won two seats — Coimbatore South and Valparai — while its alliance partner KMDK secured victory in Pollachi. In Pollachi, senior AIADMK leader Pollachi K Jayaraman was pushed to second place. In Valparai, another traditional AIADMK stronghold, the party slipped to third position.

The results indicate that overconfidence among sitting AIADMK MLAs may have contributed to their defeat, as they appeared to rely heavily on the party's 'Two Leaves' symbol. However, the emergence of TVK and the continued presence of DMK split the vote, with voters backing the 'Whistle' and 'Rising Sun' symbols respectively.