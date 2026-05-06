Faction fights split DMK vote, pushed to 3rd spot in Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI: A poor show on the ground, coupled with rifts within the party, has pushed the DMK to the third spot in Hosur, were AIADMK emerged successful.

Hosur constituency was won by AIADMK candidate P Balakrishna Reddy by a margin of 27, 803 votes, defeating TVK’s S Vendarkarsan. DMK candidate SA Sathya placed third.

In 2016, DMK West district secretary Y Prakash, a native of Belakondapalli village near Thalli contested in Thalli constituency. In 2021, Prakash shifted to Hosur since Thalli Assembly ticket was given to CPI candidate T Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Balakrishna Reddy won against the Congress candidate in Hosur Assembly constituency and became the minister. In 2019, Reddy was disqualified after a special court for MP/MLA cases convicted him in a rioting case.

However, he was acquitted by the Madras High Court in 2024. In this case, in 2019, DMK candidate SA Sathya won against Balakrishna Reddy's wife S Jyothi Reddy.