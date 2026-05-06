Hung Assembly: Leader of biggest party will get first invite to form government in TN

A hung assembly occurs when no single political party or alliance secures the minimum number of seats required to form a majority government. In the just concluded Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, the electorate has given a fractured verdict, i.e., no party or alliance has crossed the halfway mark of 118.

Article 164(1) of the Constitution states that the chief minister shall be appointed by the governor. When there is no clear majority, the Constitution gives the governor the discretion to decide whom to invite to become the chief minister and form the government.

While exercising such discretion, constitutional conventions play an important role. Conventions grow from longstanding accepted practices or by agreement in areas where the law is silent and such a convention would not breach the law, but fill the gap. It is because the Constitution provides no guidance on who to appoint as the chief minister, the conventions are adopted.

The governor has to act in his own ‘discretion’ and naturally he will take various factors into consideration. The primary factor will be his assessment on who will become the chief minister and which body of council of ministers will enjoy the confidence of the Assembly under Article 164(2).

When the election results produce a hung Assembly/Parliament, the task of the governor/president bristles with difficulties since there is no established convention in this regard in our country. The convention adopted by some governors and presidents has been to invite the leader of the single largest party first.