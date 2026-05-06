Money-driven politics has been buried: Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK president C Joseph Vijay on Monday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for what he described as an overwhelming mandate, saying the election had not merely delivered a political victory but had consigned money-driven electoral politics “to a deep pit”.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Vijay said the people had stood by his party “with a mother’s love”, even as it faced mockery, insults and slander since its inception in the name of neutrality and criticism.

“Since the party was founded, those who looked at us with contempt and spoke against us have been in the majority. We accepted it as part of politics and moved on. Without leaning on anyone, trusting only the people, we stood firm in the electoral arena,” he said.

Vijay also credited younger members of families for the party’s electoral success. “Among the many factors, it is the children in families, who guided their households with deep affection, that stand out as one of the most significant reasons behind this remarkable victory,” he said.

Stating that the outcome marked not just a major shift for the party, Vijay said it reflected an emotional democracy nurtured over time in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu. “That is why money-driven politics, which had evolved into a dominant political culture in the state, has now been buried,” he said.