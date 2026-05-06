NDA 2.0 government talks intensify, Rangasamy is AINRC House leader

PUDUCHERRY: Following the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) decisive victory in the Puducherry Assembly election, hectic consultations are under way over formation of the new government in the Union Territory.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, appointed as the BJP’s observer for Puducherry, met N Rangasamy on Monday night soon after the poll results were declared. The two leaders held discussions and decided to convene a meeting of NDA constituents to chart the course for government formation.

On Tuesday, a consultative meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs was held at the party headquarters. This was led by Dr Mandaviya. Party state in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana and Puducherry BJP president V P Ramalingam were present.

During the meeting, Mannadipet MLA-elect and outgoing home minister A Namassivayam was unanimously elected the BJP Legislature Party Leader in the Assembly.

Leaders of NDA allies were present as well. Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi leader and Kamaraj Nagar MLA-elect Jose Charles Martin, along with Independent MLA-elect from Nedungadu, Dr V Vigneswaran, joined the discussions, which focused on political coordination and administrative priorities for the incoming government.

Earlier on Monday night, Rangasamy chaired a meeting of newly-elected members of the All India N R Congress (AINRC), where he was elected leader of the party’s legislative wing. Independent MLA Azhagu alias Azhaganantham, elected from Kadirgamam, called on him.

Besides finalisation of the date for swearing in, the NDA faces key decisions like allocation of ministerial and Assembly portfolios.

Speaking after the victory, Rangasamy described the mandate as a reflection of the people’s trust in his government. He also congratulated Vijay for the TVK’s performance in the TN Assembly election.