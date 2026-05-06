Other than accused & victim, public can’t seek to view FIR as a right: Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that, except the accused and the victim, the public cannot, as a matter of right, seek to view FIRs, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently refused to allow a PIL filed seeking direction to restore online public access to FIRs on the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) 2.0 web portal.

The litigant G Chidambaram, who is an advocate from Tirunelveli, stated that previously, FIRs registered by the Tamil Nadu Police, except those relating to offences against women, sexual offences, and the SC/ST Act, were accessible to the public online by providing a mobile number and OTP on the CCTNS portal of the TN police.

However, after the implementation of the CCTNS 2.0 project on February 26, public access to view FIRs has been barred, and at present, FIRs are accessible only to the complainant and the investigating officer, due to which advocates and litigants are unable to access FIR details.