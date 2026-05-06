Political heirs put up a fight in TN's Rasipuram

NAMAKKAL: Rasipuram Assembly constituency witnessed a high-ranked contest, with the DMK, BJP and TVK fielding heirs of established leaders, and the seat ultimately going to TVK candidate D Logesh Tamilselvan.

D Logesh Tamilselvan, son of former Assembly Speaker and AIADMK leader P Dhanapal, joined TVK in February 2026. Earlier, he contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Nilgiris constituency as an AIADMK candidate, where he secured the third position.

At the time of joining TVK, he had stated that decision-making in the AIADMK was limited to a few individuals and senior leaders were not given due respect.

The DMK fielded incumbent MLA and minister M Mathiventhan, the son of Maayavan, a doctor and long-time party functionary who had earlier contested in Rasipuram as a DMK candidate.

Mathiventhan entered active electoral politics in 2021, when he contested the Assembly election for the first time and defeated then Social Welfare Minister V Saroja of the AIADMK by a narrow margin of 1,952 votes. Following his victory, he was inducted into the state cabinet.

BJP candidate SD Premkumar, also a doctor, made his electoral debut. He is the son of VP Duraisamy, a senior political leader who had served as deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during 1989-91 and again from 2006 to 2011.

Duraisamy, who was earlier associated with the DMK, was expelled from the party in 2020 and later joined the BJP, after which his son was fielded by the party in Rasipuram.

With all three major candidates coming from a political lineage, the constituency saw a contest shaped by established political networks.

Tamilselvan secured 74,808 votes, while Premkumar polled 60,297 votes and Mathiventhan placed third with 57,854 votes.