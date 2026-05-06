Residents steer clear of deepam row, vote for TVK

MADURAI: The electorate in Thiruparankundram steered clear of controversy by voting for newcomer Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), despite those in the AIADMK and DMK alliance making efforts to take advantage of the deepam lighting row.

TVK candidate R Nirmal Kumar secured 1,14,316 votes and defeated DMK’s Kiruthiga Thangapandian by a margin of 41,553 votes.

While the DMK candidate got 72,763 votes, AIADMK’s VV Rajan Chellappa, considered to a heavyweight, got just 49,865 votes.

People with whom TNIE spoke to after the results were declared said the issue did not influence them. G Manickam, a florist, said, “We are aware of significance of Thiruparankundram, but did not like political parties exploiting it for their mileage. The deepathoon issue created unnecessary panic, fueled by DMK and Hindu outfits backed by the BJP.”

A Viswanathan from Thirunagar, who works as online delivery agent, said, “People here are deeply religious but not fanatical. We were displeased with both the Dravidian parties and Hindu organisations meddling in the deepam issue. So, we chose an alternative.”

M Murugesan, a resident of the town said, “There is a saying that Thiruparakundram is ‘Tharasubhoomi’, where Lord Murugan will offer justice to the people. This has become true and political parties which attempted to disturb the peace of the city were eliminated.”

An AIADMK functionary said, “People, especially youngsters, in villages around Thiruparankundram didn’t like both Dravidian majors. Besides, a lot of youngsters pressured their parents to vote for the TVK.”