TN Assembly polls: AIADMK, DMK together lost 25 per cent vote share in Vijay tsunami

CHENNAI: For six decades, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has largely been defined by a bipolar contest between the two principal Dravidian parties. This arithmetic was dismantled by Vijay when TVK secured 34.92% of the vote share in its electoral debut.

DMK’s vote share fell sharply from 37.7% in 2021 to 24.2% in 2026, a drop by 13.5%. AIADMK, too, saw its vote share drop by 12%, from 33.29% to 21.24%. Taken together, the two parties have lost nearly 25% of the electorate within five years.

In terms of seat distribution, TVK won 108, finished runner-up in 74, and placed third in 51. DMK won 59 seats, came second in 80, and third in 37, while AIADMK won 47, finished second in 44, and third in 81.

The result clearly indicates that the voting preferences have changed and it is no longer a direct contest between DMK and AIADMK as they have been relegated to the third place in several constituencies in the state. Such an outcome has not been seen since DMK first came to power in 1967.

The ruling DMK, which had secured a commanding 133 seats in 2021, finished third in 37 constituencies. AIADMK, long regarded as the only credible challenger to DMK, fared worse, slipping to the third position in 81 seats.