TN Assembly polls: AIADMK loses presence in Theni, all 4 candidates forfeit deposit

THENI: Theni, considered to be AIADMK’s bastion for a long time slipped away from its grip as DMK and TVK each won in two seats.While DMK retained Bodinayakanur and Andipatti, TVK made a strong debut in the district securing victories in Periyakulam and Cumbum. In 2021, AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam won in Bodinayakanur, while DMK secured Andipatti, Periyakulam, and Cumbum.

The change in OPS’s fortunes made him join the DMK and he was fielded in Bodinayakanur again. He won 85,206 votes (38.53%) and won.

This marks a major political shift in the region, with AIADMK losing the ground beneath its feet.

In Cumbum, veteran DMK leader and three-time MLA N. Ramakrishnan lost to TVK’s candidate P.L.A. Jeganath Mishra by 751 votes. Jeganath Mishra secured 85,394 votes, and Ramakrishnan received 84,643 votes. AIADMK candidate and a senior politician STK Jakkaiyan came third with 27,307 votes, and lost his deposit.

DMK’s vote share down

The DMK has received fewer votes in the district this time compared to 2021. In Andipatti, DMK’s Maharajan, who won the 2021 Assembly election with 93,541 votes (44.64%), secured only 74,324 votes (34.14%). In Bodi, OPS, who contested as an AIADMK candidate in 2021, secured 1,00,050 votes (46.58%).

This time, he secured 85,206 votes (38.53%). In Cumbum, N Ramakrishnan won in 2021 with 1,04,800 votes (51.81%). However, in this election, he secured only 84,653 votes (40.10%) and lost. Periyakulam, which was won by DMK in 2021, was allotted to VCK. P Sakthivel not only lost but also secured a lower vote share than DMK earlier.