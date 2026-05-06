TN Assembly polls: Allies fail Dravidian majors, win just 17 of 70 seats

CHENNAI: The alliance arithmetic that dominated pre-poll calculations offered little comfort to both the DMK and AIADMK fronts following the results, with the allies of both Dravidian majors recording a poor strike rate across the constituencies allocated to them.

The DMK had distributed 70 seats among its allies, including 12 where allied candidates contested on the party’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. The results were underwhelming across the board with its allies winning only 17 of those 70 seats, accumulating a combined vote shareof around 7.21%.

The Congress, DMK’s largest ally with 28 seats, won just five — Melur, Colachel, Vilavancode, Killiyoor and Mayiladuthurai. This is a sharp fall from the 18 seats it had won contesting 25 in 2021. In seats the party could not hold, the TVK swept the majority, with the AIADMK winning three and BJP one.

The Congress finished second in 12 of its constituencies but was pushed to third in 10 others. It lost sitting MLA seats in Ponneri, Velachery, Sriperumbudur, Udhagamandalam, Karaikudi, Sivakasi, Tiruvadanai, Srivaikuntam, Tenkasi and Nanguneri. It had 3.37% of votes.

The DMDK, which had secured 10 Assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha nomination through hard bargaining, returned just one — party leader Premalatha Vijayakant winning in Vriddhachalam. The TVK swept five of DMDK’s constituencies, AIADMK took three and PMK one. The party was pushed to third place in five constituencies and recorded a vote share of 1.2%.